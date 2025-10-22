90-day county burn ban in place

On the recommendation of Emergency Management Coordinator Dione Bumpous, Grimes County Commissioners Court instituted a county-wide burn ban Oct. 15. The ban will remain in place for a period of 90-days unless commissioners rescind or extend it. Bumpous said, “The drought index is rather high. After talking with all the fire ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!