Anderson–Shiro bond projects on schedule

Anderson-Shiro CISD Board of Trustees held its regular monthly meeting May 12 with a focus on board transitions, facilities planning, the recognition of outstanding students and the district’s recruitment development and retention of “champion” faculty and staff. Superintendent Sarah Borowicz recognized outgoing school board members, Marcy Pavlock and Hope Bay. Pavlock,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!