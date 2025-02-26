Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
WANDA SLATON 1934 – 2025

Bedias fire claims DPS Trooper’s home

February 26, 2025 - 06:37
BEDIAS — A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper and his family lost their home during an early morning fire in Bedias, Feb. 16. The trooper was on assignment at the Texas Capitol in Austin at the time of the fire. Around 2 a.m., first responders including the Bedias Volunteer Fire ...

