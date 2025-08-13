Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Blizzard cools community, helps children
Next article
NPD pursues grant funding

Bedias men arrested in joint investigation

August 13, 2025 - 06:15
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

BEDIAS — A joint narcotics investigation led to the arrests of two Bedias men and seizure of drugs, firearms and a vehicle. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigators along with Grimes County Constables Precinct 1 and 3, Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant Thursday morning,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025