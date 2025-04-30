Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Plantersville accepting CR 203 repair bids
Next article
City bus stops focus of TAMU project

Bond projects start over $1 million under budget

April 30, 2025 - 06:20
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt Text

Navasota School Board members approved the guaranteed maximum price for the initial package of bond projects from the $71 million bond approved by voters during the May 2024 election. The price is over $1 million dollars under budget. The bond is split into six packages A, B, C1, C2, D and ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025