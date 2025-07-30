Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Brenham man killed on 105

July 30, 2025 - 06:09
A 37-year-old Brenham man was killed Friday night when his vehicle was struck on Texas 105 East near FM 1748.  Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant, Justin Ruiz, said around 6:33 p.m., July 25, a 2006 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Texas 105 East in rainy conditions.  Ruiz said for a ...

