Brenham men face multiple charges

Two Brenham men were arrested Aug. 28 in Navasota after a probable cause search uncovered multiple types of drugs and firearms. Around 10:50 a.m., Aug. 28, a Navasota Police Officer stopped a vehicle at the 1400 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!