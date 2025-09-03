Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Brenham men face multiple charges
Next article
NISD approves deficit budget

Brinks invoice saga nears closure

September 03, 2025 - 05:59
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

County Treasurer Tom Maynard’s request to pay a delinquent Brinks Home Security System Citibank credit card charge without a receipt moved closer to resolution Aug. 27. Grimes County commissioners approved payment of the 6-month old charge from a sales order - contingent upon confirmation from IT Director Gregg Cannon that ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025