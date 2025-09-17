Bryan man leads officers on multi county pursuit

COLLEGE STATION — A multiagency pursuit spanning through Grimes and Brazos counties ended Wednesday morning after a brief foot pursuit. A College Station Police K9 officer initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger around 10 a.m., Sept. 10, for a possible window tint violation and obscured license plate. The driver reportedly ...

