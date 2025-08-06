Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Budget and school policies top Anderson board agenda

August 06, 2025 - 08:00
ANDERSON — Anderson-Shiro Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees moved through a heavy agenda July 28 focused on districtwide salary increases, a new cell phone policy and the fiscal year budget.   The board unanimously approved the 2025-2026 compensation plan for teachers and other district employees. Superintendent Dr. Sarah Borowicz said ...

