BULLDOGS READY FOR TURF WARS!

Iola will be ready to protect the home turf this season thanks to a remodel at Bulldog Stadium. For the first time the stadium has an artificial playing surface that will eliminate previous mud bowls. The turf wars begin week two, Friday, Sept. 5, as the Bulldogs host rival Normangee ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!