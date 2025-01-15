BVCOG invests $4.3 million in Grimes County

Michael Parks provided a look into the support Brazos Valley Council of Governments provides for Grimes County and the City of Navasota. Parks said Grimes County pays $5,000 to be members of BVCOG. The county also pays $56,500 for Brazos Valley Wide Area Communications Services for emergency communications throughout the region.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!