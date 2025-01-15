Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
BVCOG invests $4.3 million in Grimes County

January 15, 2025 - 09:14
Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra

Michael Parks provided a look into the support Brazos Valley Council of Governments provides for Grimes County and the City of Navasota. Parks said Grimes County pays $5,000 to be members of BVCOG. The county also pays $56,500 for Brazos Valley Wide Area Communications Services for emergency communications throughout the region.

