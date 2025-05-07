Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Carrying the Flame of Hope

May 07, 2025 - 06:03
Navasota Police Department Officers participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, April 30. Law enforcement officers carry a torch representing the Flame of Hope raising awareness and generating resources for Special Olympics. See more photos on Facebook at Navasota Examiner. ...

