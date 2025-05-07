Carrying the Flame of Hope May 07, 2025 - 06:03 Posted in: MainNews Navasota Police Department Officers participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, April 30. Law enforcement officers carry a torch representing the Flame of Hope raising awareness and generating resources for Special Olympics. See more photos on Facebook at Navasota Examiner. ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!