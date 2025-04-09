Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
WALKING FOR A CURE

Charges pending in triple fatality crash

April 09, 2025 - 06:22
BEDIAS — Charges are pending for a 35–year–old Huntsville woman that is suspected of causing a crash Friday night that killed three Grimes County people on Texas 90 near the Grimes and Madison County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant, Justin Ruiz, said the preliminary crash investigation indicates around 10:49 ...

