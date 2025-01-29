Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Child sex offender sentenced to 30 years

January 29, 2025 - 05:51
ANDERSON — A repeat sex offender was sentenced Jan. 22, to 30 years in prison for his latest conviction of Indecency with a Child. Melvin Leon Boldin, 63, pleaded guilty Dec. 11, 2024, to Indecency with a Child before 506th District Judge, Gary Chaney. Boldin was convicted in 2002 for Aggravated Assault ...

