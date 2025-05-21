City turns off funding spigot to new water plant May 21, 2025 - 05:48 Posted in: MainNews The City of Navasota has halted investment of additional taxpayer dollars in the East Side Water Plant and Alta Mira Subdivision infrastructure. The May 12 Special Meeting Workshop was scheduled at the request of Councilman James Harris who expressed concerns about lack of disclosure to council members about problems encountered ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!