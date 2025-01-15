Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Classic Rock donates to Rainbow Room

January 15, 2025 - 05:59
Article Image Alt Text

Navasota Mayor and Classic Rock Coffee Co & Kitchen owner, Bert Miller, presents a check to the Grimes County Child Welfare Board’s Rainbow Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Navasota, Jan. 18. The donation was money earned from a GroupRaise event held at Classic Rock, Dec. 7. Accepting the ...

