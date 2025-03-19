CM search enters next phase

The search for Navasota’s next city manager resumed Tuesday, March 18, when a citizens review committee met to review the credentials of four city manager finalists. The 10 citizens selected by city council members were Burt Bearden, Joe King Fultz, Ronnie Gonzalez, Grant Holt, Mark McGinty, Brenda Meekins, Randy Peters,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!