Councilmember Stevens resigns

June 04, 2025 - 06:09
Navasota is looking to fill the city council place 2 after councilmember Kenneth Stevens announced his resignation, May 19, due to conflicts with his new job. The resignation is effective June 6.  The city council will address the vacancy at the June 9 meeting. Council will announce the process for interested ...

