County budget hearings tax patience and pocketbook

Grimes County Commissioners wrapped up the first six days of the 2025-26 budget hearings Friday, Aug. 1, with a budget deficit just under $900,000. That figure is down slightly from the $1.2 million in Judge Joe Fauth’s preliminary budget and doesn’t include the jail expansion or the two ambulance purchases ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!