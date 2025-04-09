County mobility plan looks at 4-lane future

Grimes County Commissioners joined neighboring counties with the adoption of the Grimes County Mobility Plan April 2. County Engineer Joe Steiber said, “I believe we are the last county in this region to have an executable thoroughfare plan, so this is a big step for us.” Steiber said, “This plan builds ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!