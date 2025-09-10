County seeks new county clerk

On Sept. 3, Grimes County commissioners officially accepted the resignation of County Clerk Vanessa Burzynski effective Sept. 5, and approved advertising the County Clerk vacancy in the Sept. 10 Navasota Examiner and on the County’s websites and Facebook pages. Resumes will be accepted through 4:30 p.m., Sept. 19, with the ...

