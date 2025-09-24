Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
NISD adopts new Math curriculum
Next article
Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

County switches gears on vehicle vote

September 24, 2025 - 06:37
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

Following lengthy discussion and sometimes contentious exchanges, Grimes County commissioners reversed their Sept. 10 decision to reallocate two county vehicles. At the Sept. 17 Regular Meeting, commissioners voted 3-2 to repeal the transfer of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe with 75,560 miles from Pct. 3 Constable Gary Bender’s office to Facilities Maintenance ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025