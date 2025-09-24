County switches gears on vehicle vote

Following lengthy discussion and sometimes contentious exchanges, Grimes County commissioners reversed their Sept. 10 decision to reallocate two county vehicles. At the Sept. 17 Regular Meeting, commissioners voted 3-2 to repeal the transfer of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe with 75,560 miles from Pct. 3 Constable Gary Bender’s office to Facilities Maintenance ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!