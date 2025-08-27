Court prepares for new agenda posting law August 27, 2025 - 06:25 Posted in: MainNews Grimes County Commissioners approved scheduling a Regular Meeting every Wednesday in August and September through the end of this fiscal year September 30. The action was taken at the Aug. 20 meeting and prompted by House Bill 1522 which goes into effect Sept. 1. The bill requires three business days ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!