Endangered species hike county cost for Brosig bridge

County Engineer Jon Steiber advised Grimes County Commissioners May 21 that the potential of three endangered species in the Brosig Avenue Bridge Replacement project area will require Grimes County to pay for environmental studies and reports. Commissioners approved amending the agreement with Public Management, Inc. to add $15,269 to the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!