Examiner wins Texas Press Association Awards

DENTON — Navasota Examiner staff earned multiple awards at the 2024 Texas Press Association Texas Better Newspaper Contest, June 21 in Denton. Navasota and Madisonville Meteor Area Publisher, Ana Cosino–Mize, was appointed to the Texas Press Association Executive Board. She has served on the TPA Board of Directors for 3 years. “I ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!