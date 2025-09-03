Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Anderson mayor discusses Main Street
Next article
Chamber welcomes Branded Beauty Co.

Farquhar home allegedly occupied illegally

September 03, 2025 - 05:59
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

Navasota Police Officers removed four people from a home on Farquhar Street, Thursday afternoon, who were reportedly living there without permission. According to a press release from Navasota Police Department, around 3 p.m., Aug. 28, Navasota Police Officers and a Navasota Code Enforcement Officer, conducted a “consent search” of a residence ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025