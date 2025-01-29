Fire crews fight grass fire after snow day

BEDIAS — Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire that spread over 130 acres Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 22. The fire happened after a cold front swept through Grimes County Jan. 20–21 bringing snow with it. Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator, David Lily, said Bedias Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched around ...

