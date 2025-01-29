Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Libraries and parks see overdue fee increase
Next article
Child sex offender sentenced to 30 years

Fire crews fight grass fire after snow day

January 29, 2025 - 05:51
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

BEDIAS — Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire that spread over 130 acres Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 22. The fire happened after a cold front swept through Grimes County Jan. 20–21 bringing snow with it. Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator, David Lily, said Bedias Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched around ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025