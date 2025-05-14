Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Miller reelected Mayor, Fultz Pro Tem
DOROTHYANN HOLTKAMP 1950 – 2025

FM 2 fire burns family home

May 14, 2025 - 06:42
News
Article Image Alt Text

Donations are being collected at Circle P Antiques for a family that lost everything in a house fire on FM 2 early Thursday morning, May 8.  Navasota Fire Chief, Jason Katkoski, said the department was dispatched to 6701 FM 2 for a residential structure fire around 3:45 a.m. Firefighters arrived to ...

