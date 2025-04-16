Former teacher sentenced for sharing child sexual abuse images

A former Navasota High School teacher was sentenced to 5 years in a federal prison for sharing multiple images of child sexual abuse. Daniel Byrd, 31, formally of College Station, pleaded guilty Nov. 5, 2024, and was sentenced April 7. U.S. District Judge, Kenneth M. Hoyt, sentenced Byrd to 5 years ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!