Groos sworn in, special projects considered

Todd Mission City Council is operating at full capacity following the swearing–in of Position 1 appointee, longtime Todd Mission resident, Paul Groos. Groos was unanimously approved for the vacant position by council in February. The March 13 meeting marked the first time since December that council has all positions filled. Councilmembers ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!