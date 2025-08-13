Hemminger’s budget proposes balanced approach

Navasota city staff and council members met Aug. 11 for Budget Workshop 3 to discuss City Manager Robert Hemminger’s proposed budget for 2025-26. As presented, there are no tax rate or utility rate increases, no new personnel budgeted, and it includes a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for employees and increasing the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!