Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
'King' found dead in Todd Mission
Next article
Endangered species hike county cost for Brosig bridge

Hemminger eyes city debt in FY2025-26

May 28, 2025 - 06:26
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

The Navasota City Council met May 13 for FY 2025-26 Budget Workshop No. 1. City Manager Robert Hemminger reviewed the budget responsibilities of both council and staff as defined in the City charter and presented his proposed budget calendar. Councilman Kenneth Stevens was absent from the meeting.  In a meeting that ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025