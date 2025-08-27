Hemminger sets the tone in first 100 days Part 2 of 2

The phrase “first 100 days” goes back to President Franklin Roosevelt’s rapid response to the Great Depression and has become a barometer for gauging the progress of new administrations. On Aug. 6, Robert Hemminger completed his first 100 days as Navasota’s city manager and his accomplishments to-date have not disappointed! Hemminger’s ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!