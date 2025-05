Badge number, 9306, will forever be a symbol of heroism at Navasota Police Department and in the Grimes County Community. An official badge retirement ceremony was held, May 15, for the badge worn by Sergeant Mark Butler, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty, Jan. 15. “January 15, 2025,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!