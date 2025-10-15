Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Two airlifted from Monday afternoon crash in Anderson
Next article
HUZZAH! Texas Renaissance celebrates 51 years

High-speed chase plea earns decade-long sentence

October 15, 2025 - 06:13
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

ANDERSON — A Grimes County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to evading arrest in a pursuit that crossed county lines and reached speeds of 130 mph.  Mark Marsh, 22, entered his plea Oct. 8 before 506th District Judge Gary Chaney. Former Navasota police ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025