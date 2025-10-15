High-speed chase plea earns decade-long sentence

ANDERSON — A Grimes County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to evading arrest in a pursuit that crossed county lines and reached speeds of 130 mph. Mark Marsh, 22, entered his plea Oct. 8 before 506th District Judge Gary Chaney. Former Navasota police ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!