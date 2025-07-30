Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Hill-McNair House recognized by Texas Historical Commission

July 30, 2025 - 06:09
Article Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt Text

Bonnie Shive Lokey has much to be proud of these days. Her determination and love of history have earned her home at 216 McNair Street an Official Texas Historical Marker from the Texas Historical Commission. It’s been 34 years since a Navasota residential structure received a THC marker. Now, the ...

