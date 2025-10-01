HOMECOMING 2025

The queen of Rattler Nation Sophia Trejo was crowned Navasota High School Homecoming Queen during the annual Homecoming game, Sept. 26, at Rattler Stadium. She is the daughter of Sergio and Francis Trejo. Her escort is Caleb Pimentel, the son of Jonathan Pimentel and Bivi Rios. Navasota dominated the La Grange ...

