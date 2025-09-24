Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month September 24, 2025 - 06:37 Posted in: MainNews The Grimes County Historical Commission hosted the inaugural Hispanic Heritage & History Festival on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Historic Anderson Park in Anderson. The celebration featured mariachis, folkloric ballet, live music, food vendors, historic performers, and local retailers, with proceeds supporting historical preservation projects. ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!