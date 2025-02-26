Houston woman killed on Texas 249

Weather factored into an accident that claimed the life of a Houston woman and injured multiple others, Feb. 22, on Texas 249. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant, Justin Ruiz, said the primary investigation indicates around 4:05 p.m., a 2017 Nissan Rogue and a 2021 Hyundai Elantra were traveling westbound on ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!