Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Brenham man killed on 105
Next article
Brenham man killed on 105

IOLA MAN RECEIVES SECOND LIFE SENTENCE

July 30, 2025 - 06:09
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt Text

ANDERSON — Kent Moore Cabinets mass shooter, Larry Winston Bollin of Iola, who killed one and injured four others was sentenced to his second life sentence in less than a week. After being sentenced to life in Brazos County, Bollin pleaded guilty July 25 to Attempted Capital Murder of a ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025