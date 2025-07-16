Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Kerr County death toll tops 100, with 161 still missing
Next article
Todd Mission annexes Colton commercial

Justice Annex opens this month - 100% debt free

July 16, 2025 - 07:00
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

The newest addition to the Grimes County government complex in Anderson was officially christened July 9 with a well-attended ribbon cutting. Construction of the 16,345 square foot Justice Annex began in late May 2024 and was completed on time and under budget. In addition to consolidating Grimes County government offices ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025