Little legs, big race!

Toddlers take off at the Toddler Cookie Run at the Navasota Center, dashing toward a sweet finish line reward—fresh cookies – Saturday, March 22. The event, host by the City of Navasota Park & Rec, featured two age divisions, with proud parents running alongside their little racers. For more events,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!