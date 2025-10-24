Local donation aims to help end high-speed pursuits

Navasota police will soon have a new tool to help end dangerous vehicle pursuits safely, thanks to a donation from a local business. City Council approved Oct. 13 the donation of a Grappler Police Bumper system from Jonathan Vacante, owner of Frank’s Towing and Repair. According to Navasota Police Chief Mike ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!