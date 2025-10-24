Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Local donation aims to help end high-speed pursuits

October 24, 2025 - 15:16
Navasota police will soon have a new tool to help end dangerous vehicle pursuits safely, thanks to a donation from a local business.  City Council approved Oct. 13 the donation of a Grappler Police Bumper system from Jonathan Vacante, owner of Frank’s Towing and Repair. According to Navasota Police Chief Mike ...

