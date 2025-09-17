Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Machete attacker sentenced to 30 years

September 17, 2025 - 06:07
Posted in:
Main
News


SHIRO — The rage of a jealous ex–boyfriend ended in a machete attack with two people seriously injured and a 30–year prison sentence for the attacker.   Grimes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a machete attack Nov. 17, 2024, around 6:30 p.m. at a travel trailer behind Shiro Grocery. The person that ...

