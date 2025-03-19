Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Mass shooting suspect set for trial

March 19, 2025 - 06:24
Nearly 4 years after the deadly mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, the suspect, Larry Bollin, of Iola, will be tried by jurors in Brazos and Grimes County. In November 2023, Bollin was deemed temporarily unfit to stand trial and was sent to a state hospital for treatment. In ...

