Mass shooting suspect set for trial March 19, 2025 - 06:24 Posted in: MainNews Nearly 4 years after the deadly mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, the suspect, Larry Bollin, of Iola, will be tried by jurors in Brazos and Grimes County. In November 2023, Bollin was deemed temporarily unfit to stand trial and was sent to a state hospital for treatment. In ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!