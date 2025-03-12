Melancon withdraws, city manager search continues

Navasota Mayor Bert Miller’s announcement of Theo Melancon’s withdrawal as a city manager candidate prompted a murmur of surprise to ripple through city council chambers but also left some attendees speechless. Miller jumped right to agenda item No. 7 at the Thursday, March 6 Special Meeting saying, “I want to let ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!