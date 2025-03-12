Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Melancon withdraws, city manager search continues

March 12, 2025 - 06:32
Article Image Alt Text

Navasota Mayor Bert Miller’s announcement of Theo Melancon’s withdrawal as a city manager candidate prompted a murmur of surprise to ripple through city council chambers but also left some attendees speechless. Miller jumped right to agenda item No. 7 at the Thursday, March 6 Special Meeting saying, “I want to let ...

