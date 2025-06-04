Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
FAIR ROYALTY CROWNED
Next article
CAROLYN BUSSE 1949 – 2025

Multiple arrested following pursuit

June 04, 2025 - 06:09
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office traced a stolen vehicle to the Navasota area and initiated a pursuit that ended with numerous arrests and the search of a Navasota home.  Navasota Police Chief, Mike Mize, said Brazos County was investigating stolen property. The investigation led them to Navasota. Investigators located a stolen vehicle,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025