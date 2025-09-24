Navasota council gives audit firm second chance

After extensive questioning about reliability, timeliness and cost by council members, the Navasota City Council approved the selection of BrooksWatson & Co, PLLC as the external auditor for the City of Navasota’s independent audit for fiscal years ending Sept. 30, 2025, through 2029. The agreement was amended to require that ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!