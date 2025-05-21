Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Navasota shooting victim airlifted

May 21, 2025 - 05:48
Navasota Police are investigating a shooting late Saturday night on Fanthorp Street that injured one.  Just before midnight, May 17, Navasota Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 200 block of Fanthorp Street. Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize said there was a large gathering at a residence and a ...

